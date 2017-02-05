People In My Twitter Feed Seemed To Like Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Performance
UPDATE: The NFL has disabled embedding for the video of the halftime show so you have to click here to watch it. You know what? On second thought, it wasn't even very good.
People seemed to like Lady Gaga's haltime show.
It brought old conservative men…
This is how you do a show. Any show. Wow.— John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) February 6, 2017
young liberal women…
THERE WAS SO MUCH OPTIMISM TO LADY GAGA WHAT IS THIS FEELING IS IT HOPE— Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) February 6, 2017
and SoulCycle together.
#PepsiHalftime I am sitting in amazement. My jaw is still on the floor @ladygaga. You are incredible. #goosebumps #tears— paige howell (@PaigeHowell007) February 6, 2017