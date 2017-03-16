Please Look At The McDonald's Twitter Person's Medical Bracelet
The McDonald's Twitter account normally tweets about Big Macs and McMuffins and various other McDonald's related thing, but today it decided to change things up and send a humorously blunt tweet to Donald Trump.
!! This is a real tweet from @McDonaldsCorp pic.twitter.com/bZPUvszO4T— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 16, 2017
Donald Trump loves McDonald's so lolololol.
The tweet was later deleted. So what happened here? I have run many a brand twitter account and can say with authority, i don't really know! The tweet was not a mistake. It uses the royal we and was later pinned to the account. But whether it was a hack or a social media manager who just landed a new gig and decided to go out in a blaze of glory, I don't know.
You, person, should have two factor authentication turned on for all your accounts.
You, brand, should REALLY have two-factor authentication turned on.
Good night and good luck.
Update: McDonald's says it was a hack.
Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this.— McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) March 16, 2017