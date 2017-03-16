The McDonald's Twitter account normally tweets about Big Macs and McMuffins and various other McDonald's related thing, but today it decided to change things up and send a humorously blunt tweet to Donald Trump.

!! This is a real tweet from @McDonaldsCorp pic.twitter.com/bZPUvszO4T — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 16, 2017

Donald Trump loves McDonald's so lolololol.

The tweet was later deleted. So what happened here? I have run many a brand twitter account and can say with authority, i don't really know! The tweet was not a mistake. It uses the royal we and was later pinned to the account. But whether it was a hack or a social media manager who just landed a new gig and decided to go out in a blaze of glory, I don't know.

You, person, should have two factor authentication turned on for all your accounts.

You, brand, should REALLY have two-factor authentication turned on.

Good night and good luck.

Update: McDonald's says it was a hack.