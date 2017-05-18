Our big announcement on the Trump-Russia scandal.

Everyone On The Internet Is Fighting About This Image. What Do You Think It Is?

May 18, 2017 7:07 PM

Good afternoon.

What is this?

Twitter user @wayne5540 made this amazing observation today. But what exactly is the observation? People can't agree!

Do you know? Because I know. The internet isn't sure. "What is this drawing?" asks the internet.

Is it a cat?

An Elephant?

The United States of America?

What do you think?

 
What is this?
Cat
Elephant
USA
Something else
survey maker
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

It's an elephant.

Have a nice day.

