Martin Shkreli, “Pharma Bro,” Convicted of Fraud

The former pharmaceuticals executive was accused of defrauding investors to pay off debts.

Inae OhAug. 4, 2017 3:25 PM

Martin Shkreli, the former pharmaceuticals executive notorious for price-gouging a drug used to fight AIDS, has been found guilty on three counts of securities fraud for lying to investors to cover unrelated debts. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

He was convicted Friday by a federal jury in Brooklyn. In 2015, it was reported Shkreli increased drug prices by more than 5,000 percent. The revelation garnered him the nickname “pharma bro” and a reputation as the “most hated man in America.”

“This was a witch hunt of epic proportions and maybe they found one or two broomsticks,” Shkreli said in response to the conviction on Friday.

This is a breaking news post. We will update when more information becomes available.