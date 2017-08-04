Martin Shkreli, the former pharmaceuticals executive notorious for price-gouging a drug used to fight AIDS, has been found guilty on three counts of securities fraud for lying to investors to cover unrelated debts. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

He was convicted Friday by a federal jury in Brooklyn. In 2015, it was reported Shkreli increased drug prices by more than 5,000 percent. The revelation garnered him the nickname “pharma bro” and a reputation as the “most hated man in America.”

“This was a witch hunt of epic proportions and maybe they found one or two broomsticks,” Shkreli said in response to the conviction on Friday.

"Pharma Bro" Shkreli after trial: "This was a witch hunt of epic proportions, maybe they found 1 or 2 broomsticks" https://t.co/E2f3jnPt0N — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 4, 2017

This is a breaking news post. We will update when more information becomes available.