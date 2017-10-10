The past week has brought two bombshell reports of apparent malfeasance that went unpunished. ProPublica revealed that in 2012, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. were close to being charged with felony fraud for defrauding prospective tenants of the Trump SoHo. The New Yorker detailed horrifying accounts from multiple women alleging that Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted them—including one woman who secretly recorded their encounter but failed to win charges against the movie mogul.

While the two stories appear to address starkly different subjects, one central figure has emerged from both: Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. The two-term district attorney, who is running for reelection next month unopposed, is named in both reports for similar decisions to call off criminal investigations.

In 2012, as New York prosecutors were investigating the Trump siblings, a hefty donation from their father’s attorney, Marc Kasowitz, to Vance’s reelection campaign may have influenced Vance’s abrupt decision to close the case. From ProPublica:

Just before the 2012 meeting, Vance’s campaign had returned Kasowitz’s $25,000 contribution, in keeping with what Vance describes as standard practice when a donor has a case before his office. Kasowitz “had no influence and his contributions had no influence whatsoever on my decision-making in the case,” Vance said.