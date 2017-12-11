Police: Suspected Attacker in New York Explosion Wore a “Low-Tech” Device

Looking for news you can trust?

One person is in custody Monday morning after police responded to reports of an explosion underneath New York’s Port Authority Bus Terminal—a major transportation hub in midtown Manhattan that connects commuter buses and multiple subway lines. The incident, which occurred at approximately 7:20 am in the passageway along 42nd Street between Seventh and Eighth Avenues, halted an already hectic rush hour commute, and forced hundreds to evacuate the subway system.

The New York Police Department identified the suspect as 27-year-old Akayed Ullah. Officials say he intentionally detonated a “low-tech” pipe bomb device that was affixed to his body using a combination of velcro and zip-ties.

“This was an attempted terrorist attack,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press conference. “Thank God the perpetrator did not achieve his ultimate goals. Thank god our first responders were there so quickly to address the situation and make sure people are safe.”

The suspect was taken to Bellevue Hospital after sustaining burns to the hands and abdomen. Three other people suffered non-life threatening injuries.

