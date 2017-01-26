These Photos Capture the Bleak Beauty of Wildlife in Captivity

After spending years photographing wildlife, French photographer Eric Pillot turned his lens on creatures living in captivity. His project In Situ captures zoo animals held in an artificial world of concrete floors and painted backgrounds—and explores how natural beauty can sometimes transcend even the bleakest surroundings. Pillot has published two books of his stark animal photos.

These photos are among those included in the inaugural PHOTOFAIRS exhibition, which will be held in San Francisco between January 27 and January 29 at the Fort Mason Festival Pavilion.