Leaked Audio: Does Trump Want to Pressure Foreign Powers With Food Inspection?

TRUMP: If you look at Japan, what they do with food—they say it’s not clean enough, and you have to send it back, and by the time it comes back it’s all gone.

ROSS: Exactly. And we oughta let them know we're gonna start playing the same game.

TRUMP: Well I think you let them know that we’re going to do that. Without saying that, you say, "We’re gonna inspect you so closely," bomp bomp.

ROSS: Yeah. That’s the thing—not to say that it’s punitive, but in the interest of American safety.