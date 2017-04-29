Climate March Brings Thousands of People to Protest Donald Trump

Saturday's march also collides with Trump's first 100 days in office.

Apr. 29, 2017 10:18 AM

The first annual People's Climate March in 2014. Jason DeCrow/AP

The latest version of organized protest against President Donald Trump is officially underway with the third annual People's Climate March in Washington, D.C. The event is expected to draw thousands of participants both in the nation's capital and sister marches nationwide, where demonstrators plan to speak out against the Trump administration's plans to undo the federal regulations that are in place to fight climate change.

Coincidentally, Saturday's march also marks the first 100 days of Trump's presidency. During that period, the president has stacked his administration with prominent climate deniers, proposed eliminating billions in scientific research, and threatened to withdraw from the Paris climate treaty.

2:05 pm ET Scientists and educators at the march are calling themselves "defenders of truth." According to the march website, they "defend the facts and promote scientific learning in service of humanity."

Rebecca Leber/Mother Jones

1:45 pm ET  And look who Rebecca Leber just saw. Bill Nye, who also marched for science last weekend, tells her, "Science is political but we don't want it to be partisan."

1:39 pm ET Marches all over.

 

 

1:30 pm ET

1:16 pm ET The marchers are now going past a particular hotel. They have something to say about its owner.

1:12 pm ET Our environmental reporter Rebecca Leber is on the scene.

 

1:10 pm ET Despite the heat, this dog persisted.

1:07 pm ET The DC march has begun!

12:41 pm ET Here are some participants from Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

12:35 pm ET Nathalie Baptiste captures the mood on the mall.

12:25 pm ET The crowds are growing and the temperature is rising—and that's the point.

 

12:14 pm ET Marchers came to DC from all over the country.

11:57 am ET More marchers in DC.

 

11:50 am ET Environmental justice is a crucial part of this conversation—so are broken promises.

 

 

11:47 am ET Switzerland also joined in—this from Geneva.

 

11:32 am ET From DC where the weather is clearing. Temps supposed to rise above 90 today.

11:25 am ET This is what is happening in Pittsburgh right now.

10:30 am ET We will be sharing a few of the signs that appear.

 

10:09 am ET People are still gathering under overcast skies for the Climate March in Washington, D.C. but even before it began, the EPA tweaked its website.

Meanwhile, in Denmark, things have already started:


 

