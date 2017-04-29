Climate March Brings Thousands of People to Protest Donald Trump

The first annual People's Climate March in 2014.

The latest version of organized protest against President Donald Trump is officially underway with the third annual People's Climate March in Washington, D.C. The event is expected to draw thousands of participants both in the nation's capital and sister marches nationwide, where demonstrators plan to speak out against the Trump administration's plans to undo the federal regulations that are in place to fight climate change.

Coincidentally, Saturday's march also marks the first 100 days of Trump's presidency. During that period, the president has stacked his administration with prominent climate deniers, proposed eliminating billions in scientific research, and threatened to withdraw from the Paris climate treaty.

Mother Jones has three reporters on the scene in DC. Be sure to follow Rebecca Leber, Nathalie Baptiste, and Tim Murphy in DC, Jaelynn Grisso in New York, Karen Hao in Oakland, along with our rolling collection of updates below:

2:05 pm ET Scientists and educators at the march are calling themselves "defenders of truth." According to the march website, they "defend the facts and promote scientific learning in service of humanity."

1:45 pm ET And look who Rebecca Leber just saw. Bill Nye, who also marched for science last weekend, tells her, "Science is political but we don't want it to be partisan."

I walked up to a chart and found @BillNye there. pic.twitter.com/sZn467sfYu — Rebecca Leber (@rebleber) April 29, 2017

1:39 pm ET Marches all over.

1:30 pm ET

I'm told Senators Cantwell, Whitehouse, and Markey showed up to the climate march — Rebecca Leber (@rebleber) April 29, 2017

1:25 pm ET Big crowds marching in DC.

that...is not a small crowd. Just a week after a fairly similar themed march, pretty astounding really https://t.co/XxwkG88hWV — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) April 29, 2017

Check this out: this is one BIG #climatemarch in DC! pic.twitter.com/ZgEe8wZqRU — Peoples Climate (@Peoples_Climate) April 29, 2017

1:16 pm ET The marchers are now going past a particular hotel. They have something to say about its owner.

Folks start chanting "shame" as the March moves past Trump's hotel #climatemarch pic.twitter.com/ToFS9L94rf — Nathalie Baptiste (@nhbaptiste) April 29, 2017

1:12 pm ET Our environmental reporter Rebecca Leber is on the scene.

women w/ St Elizabeth Catholic Church: "faith tells me this is really important." The church got more involved post Pope Francis encyclical pic.twitter.com/EFfPKGVhD0 — Rebecca Leber (@rebleber) April 29, 2017

1:10 pm ET Despite the heat, this dog persisted.

This doggo has a few things to say #climatemarch pic.twitter.com/WRVTbSuVft — Nathalie Baptiste (@nhbaptiste) April 29, 2017

1:07 pm ET The DC march has begun!

And they're on the move! Atmosphere is just like a parade #climatemarch pic.twitter.com/Ddi5GgvP0e — Nathalie Baptiste (@nhbaptiste) April 29, 2017

12:41 pm ET Here are some participants from Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

12:35 pm ET Nathalie Baptiste captures the mood on the mall.

12:32 pm ET While you are waiting for the march to begin, take a look at some of our great Climate Desk coverage.

Ahead of the #PeoplesClimateMarch, catch up with @ClimateDesk's coverage of environmental policy in Trump's America https://t.co/EkyfoPyqN0 — Climate Desk (@ClimateDesk) April 29, 2017

12:25 pm ET The crowds are growing and the temperature is rising—and that's the point.

12:14 pm ET Marchers came to DC from all over the country.

Wally from upstate NY has a very science-y sign but if you don't understand it, the other side makes it simple #climatemarch pic.twitter.com/TCG6ewLTSQ — Nathalie Baptiste (@nhbaptiste) April 29, 2017

11:57 am ET More marchers in DC.

11:50 am ET Environmental justice is a crucial part of this conversation—so are broken promises.

A direct rebuttal to all the promises Trump has made to coal miners #climatemarch pic.twitter.com/VYNcVX1xYy — Nathalie Baptiste (@nhbaptiste) April 29, 2017

Speaker says environmental justice is economic justice #PeoplesClimate RI pic.twitter.com/wlIMHSQFty — Avory Brookins (@avory_brookins) April 29, 2017

11:47 am ET Switzerland also joined in—this from Geneva.

11:32 am ET From DC where the weather is clearing. Temps supposed to rise above 90 today.

Remy on the colonialism wagon: POTUS isn't being shy about being racist so "our message needs to be equally as strong" #climatemarch pic.twitter.com/TL6UW6jPbF — Nathalie Baptiste (@nhbaptiste) April 29, 2017

Feeling inspired by the @World_Wildlife activists & members who are marching w/ us at #PeoplesClimate pic.twitter.com/6UA3N3vMZN — Sara Thomas (@saracatherinet) April 29, 2017

11:25 am ET This is what is happening in Pittsburgh right now.

10:30 am ET We will be sharing a few of the signs that appear.

10:09 am ET People are still gathering under overcast skies for the Climate March in Washington, D.C. but even before it began, the EPA tweaked its website.

Before the #PeoplesClimateMarch, the EPA removes its climate website in order to change it to better reflect Trump https://t.co/dEwQp2Estm — Nathalie Baptiste (@nhbaptiste) April 29, 2017

Meanwhile, in Denmark, things have already started:



