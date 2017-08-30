Fox’s Coverage of Hurricane Harvey Was a Wonderful Example of Actual Fake News

This story was originally published by Newsweek and appears here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration.

The internet has a beautiful knack for finding notes of levity in even the darkest of situations. If it can trick a fool or two into believing the unbelievable, bringing humor to moments of crisis, that’s even better.

A viral hoax of a Photoshopped shark swimming in a flooded Houston highway hit by the devastating Hurricane Harvey made waves Monday afternoon, when countless Twitter users and folks scrolling through their Instagram feeds were shocked by the force of Mother Nature. By Monday night, the internet had dispelled the myth that a live shark was floating among driving cars escaping the storm, even discovering that the hoax was the same one used in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. But that development went unnoticed by the good people at Fox News.

Jesse Watters, co-host of The Five and a regular Fox News personality, was convinced there were “some really weird biblical things” happening after the Category 4 hurricane made landfall in Texas Friday night, before tapering off to a tropical storm and leaving floods and destruction in its path. That included the fake swimming shark, among other unconfirmed reports spreading across the web.

Watch Jesse Watters get duped by the fake shark photo on national television pic.twitter.com/sbDLuavvzS — Eric Koch (@EricDKoch) August 29, 2017

“I’ve seen some amazing things out there, just watching television,” Watters said. “Alligators on people’s backdoor steps. I saw a shark on a highway swimming in the water.”

“Like Sharknado!” co-host Kimberly Guilfoyle exclaimed, referring to the apocalyptic comedy-horror film in which sharks swim through flooded city streets. “Like Sharknado,” Watters echoed.