7:40 p.m. ET: Two islands appear to have been spared the devastation of Hurricane Jose, but both had already been hammered by Irma.

On a positive note on an otherwise grim evening in the hurricane world, #Jose‘s strongest winds have spared Antigua and Barbuda. pic.twitter.com/ed5l12jYfw — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) September 9, 2017



7:30 p.m. ET: In the eastern Caribbean islands, The Guardian reports Hurricane Jose “has weakened slightly, but remains a ‘dangerous category four hurricane’ as it heads towards the eastern Caribbean islands ravage by Hurricane Irma.”

7:15 p.m. ET: As Irma approaches Florida, it’s worth remembering what lays in its path. After Harvey, the EPA faced criticism it was slow to respond to Houston’s flooded Superfund sites, but the agency says it is prepared for Irma.

There are 2 Florida nuclear reactors taking a direct hit from Irma https://t.co/rxd5sJ57tj — Climate Desk (@ClimateDesk) September 9, 2017

7:00 p.m ET: Winds and rain in Miami are intensifying. Everyone is urged to seek shelter.

Powerful wind and rain blowing into Miami right now. #hurricaneIrma @NBC6 pic.twitter.com/6CKPPeK811 — Michael Spears NBC6 (@MikeSpearsNBC6) September 9, 2017

Even while millions evacuate Florida, some remain behind. Here is a fascinating report from one scientist who is staying to study this historic storm.

Amazing post from a @NWSKeyWest scientist who is staying behind during Irma — to help save lives: https://t.co/Bm0wKFqji9 — Elizabeth Bruenig (@ebruenig) September 9, 2017

5:15 p.m. ET: Irma moved away from Cuba towards Florida, and there are, as yet, no confirmed reports of injuries or death, despite the massive storm damage.

4:30 p.m. ET: According to ABC News’ meteorologists, Tampa and Sarasota might see storm surges of 10 feet and up to 15 feet from Fort Myers to Naples. Miami is expected see storm surges between 3 to 6 feet. Here is an updated storm trajectory for Florida on Sunday afternoon.

Devastating scenarios: GFS & Euro model show #Irma landfall in vicinity Naples & Ft. Myers Sunday PM: https://t.co/Tr56Uxt5TO pic.twitter.com/eCXNZB2YOy — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) September 9, 2017

4:10 p.m. ET: Hurricane Irma remains a Category 3 storm as it lingers over the northern coast of Cuba. But forecasters predict that it may become stronger as it approaches the Florida Keys early Sunday morning.

⚡️ “Irma expected to strengthen as it moves north towards Florida” by @NWShttps://t.co/u22bT6NOwH — NWS (@NWS) September 9, 2017

Saturday morning, Florida Governor Rick Scott appeared in Sarasota, urging residents to escape deadly Hurricane Irma, now a Category 3, in the remaining hours before the storm makes landfall early Sunday morning.

“If you have been ordered to be evacuated, leave now. Not tonight, right now. Once the storm hits, remember law enforcement can’t save you,” he said. “We will do everything we can, but we can’t do it once the storm starts.”

Irma was still a Category 5 storm when it tore into Cuba’s northern coast late Friday night. The 160 mile an hour winds were so strong they destroyed the meteorological equipment used to record wind speeds, and left uprooted trees, dangerous storm surges, and flooding in its wake. This was after Irma tore through Puerto Rico and St. Martin, Haiti, and other Caribbean islands. Now it is headed towards the southern coast of Florida, where evacuations have been taking place for several days and new evacuations have just been ordered.

BREAKING: Florida asks another 700,000 to leave ahead of Hurricane Irma; nearly 7 million total urged to evacuate multiple states. — The Associated Press (@AP) September 9, 2017

Winds and rain have already begun in Miami.



As Rebecca Leber reported in Mother Jones, “Florida’s vulnerability to a catastrophic storm has been obvious for years. Poor development planning, storm amnesia, a faulty insurance system, and a strong dose of climate-change denial have made coastal Florida, especially Miami and Tampa, much more vulnerable to Irma.

The high winds and torrential rains pose a great threat, but even more dangerous are storm surges. Governor Scott warned resident the surges of twelve feet “could cover your house.”

A track just 5-10 miles west of this would be the worst-case U.S. coastal flood. Tampa could get 30ft of surge.https://t.co/CviaibyQwm https://t.co/1ivDzo0YlU — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) September 9, 2017

The Guardian reports, “More than 50,000 people have gone to about 300 shelters around Florida, state emergency management officials have said, from about 5.6 million people told to leave their homes in coastal stretches.”

As residents seek shelter or have evacuated, confusing rumors have circulated. Some about gas stations running out of fuel are true, but others, Newsweek reports “that all hotels are obliged to accommodate pets and other animals belonging to those fleeing the storm is false, however emergency shelters are obliged to accommodate pets.” FEMA has issued a fact sheet in an effort to keep residents informed.

We created an #Irma rumor control page to help you verify what’s true and what’s not. Visit it here: https://t.co/nnXuF8Q7E8 pic.twitter.com/ypNwNRlOM0 — FEMA (@fema) September 8, 2017

President Trump tweeted this morning.

HuffPost reported this morning that Trump’s Palm Beach estate, Mar-a-Lago, which is located in the storm’s path, has flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program administered through FEMA.

Scooplet–> Mar-a-Lago has a flood insurance policy through the federal government, FEMA told me https://t.co/BEgEuFabTy — Dana Liebelson (@dliebelson) September 9, 2017

We will be providing updates throughout the weekend on the progress of the storm.