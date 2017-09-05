Hurricane Irma, which is barreling towards several Caribbean islands, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, has just broken a record.

#Irma is the strongest #hurricane in the Atlantic basin outside of the Caribbean Sea & Gulf of Mexico in NHC records https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/P8ebbQJR4k — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 5, 2017

Irma is now the strongest hurricane on record in the Atlantic basin, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm packs up to 180 mile per hour winds (stronger than Hurricane Katrina which devastated the Louisiana and Mississippi coasts in 2005) and is forecast to remain a category 4 or 5 hurricane for the next couple of days. On Monday, Florida Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency for his entire state in preparation for a possible landfall there: