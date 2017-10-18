He Lost His Home in California’s Fires. Then He Made a Heartbreaking Cartoon About It.

On Monday, October 9th, cartoonist and writer Brian Fies lost his home to the wildfires that tore through California’s wine country. By the following Sunday, he had chronicled the experience in a comic, which he published on his blog. “It’s much less polished than my usual work, but that’s part of the point,” he wrote. “Writing, penciling and inking an 18-page comic like this would normally take me a few weeks. I did this over parts of four days using a bad brush pen and art supplies from Target—Sharpie pens, highlighters and crummy paper—because Target was the only open store I could find within 20 miles.” Fies shared his comic, A Fire Story, with Mother Jones: