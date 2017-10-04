Here’s What Trump Did Wrong in Puerto Rico

Redlener said it’s true that the devastation is unprecedented. “The logistical problems are as severe as I’ve ever seen in a disaster,” he said; roads destroyed, communications down, fuel difficult to distribute. But those logistical problems were exactly why Puerto Rico needed a much larger military presence early on, as that agency is the only one that can essentially build infrastructure out of nothing in a matter of days. “They needed a massive engagement, a full, robust, in-force presence of the DOD, and they didn’t get it,” Redlener said. Logistical problems on the island don’t explain that delay.

What Redlener thinks could explain the delay is Puerto Rico’s request for military aid. What was in that request, and when was it made? How long did it take for the Trump administration to approve it? And how long did it take for the military to actually deploy? “Somewhere between Puerto Rico’s request and the White House and DOD, we ended up with a very slow response,” he said. “And that was very unfortunate.”

I asked spokespeople at FEMA, DOD, and the Puerto Rican government for specifics on the island’s disaster request—the contents, the date, and the timeline of approval. A spokesperson for FEMA recommended I contact the DOD for questions about military response. A spokesperson for the military’s Northern Command, which responds to major disasters, referred me to local response officials for Puerto Rico. An inquiry to Puerto Rico’s emergency response agency went unanswered.

Some reports indicate that the Trump administration has been slow to grant requests for aid. Four days after Maria hit, Governor Rosselló told Politico that the island needed “more resources from the Department of Defense so we can get helicopters and resources.” And the White House has reportedly refused to answer questions about whether Trump was briefed by anyone directly involved in hurricane response in the first three days after the devastation become clear.

We asked WH & FEMA to tell us if Trump was briefed between 9/22-9/25 by anyone directly involved in hurricane response. They refused. https://t.co/LPRFSxMbJq — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) September 30, 2017

At the same time, Trump administration officials have said they’re the ones waiting for requests from Puerto Rico. Army Lieutenant General Jeffrey Buchanan, who is leading Puerto Rico recovery efforts, told The Washington Post late last week that it was waiting for an “actual request” from local officials to bring in more resources. Bossert, the homeland security adviser, also said last week that Puerto Rico had not requested air drops of supplies—even though Puerto Rico’s governor said he requested air drops several days beforehand.