Hero Saves Rabbit From California Wildfires

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

As thousands of people fled their homes to escape the wildfires ravaging Southern California this week, one brave man reportedly stopped along Highway 1 to save a wild bunny that had run into a burning bush.

The unidentified man, who declined a request for an interview, was recorded Wednesday panicking over what to do about the endangered animal. Moments later, he successfully coaxes the rabbit into his arms.

Witnesses recorded the daring rescue: