Trump Administration Proposes Massive Expansion of Offshore Drilling

Zinke stressed that the proposal is the beginning of a process that would allow for public input from states, local communities and congressional delegations. For eight years under the Obama administration, he said, “responsible energy development took a back seat to, in many cases, special interest groups.”

Zinke also dismissed environmental concerns, arguing—as he often does—that it is better to produce energy in the U.S. under reasonable regulations than to produce it overseas with none.

“It will deepen also our commitment to environmental stewardship because we do it right,” he said.

Citing environmental concerns, President Barack Obama’s Interior Department instituted a temporary ban on drilling in the Arctic’s Beaufort and Chukchi seas between 2017 and 2022, thereby limiting offshore drilling to the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska’s Cook Inlet. One month later, Obama used his executive authority to extend permanent protections for large swaths of the Arctic and Atlantic oceans. The permanent withdrawal encompasses the entire U.S. portion of the Chukchi Sea and significant portions of the Beaufort Sea. It also covers 31 canyons in the Atlantic, stretching from New England to the Chesapeake Bay. At the time, an Obama administration official said that “no president has ever acted to reverse an indefinite withdrawal” and that the permanent ban would “stand the test of time.” Trump, however, claimed in April that his order “reverses the previous administration’s Arctic leasing ban.”

The Pacific coast has been closed to new oil and gas exploration since the disastrous 1969 oil spill off Santa Barbara, California. Many lawmakers from the Golden State are starkly opposed to new drilling.

“The people of California are simply not going to allow it to happen,” Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.) told Zinke at a June 22 budget hearing. “In fact, our state wants to remove the existing oil and gas rigs in our waters. We are looking forward to the development of offshore renewable energy. And we’re not happy about backwards steps.”

Oil drilling off the Atlantic coast ended in the early 1980s. For years, however, the oil industry has lobbied to increase access to new drilling areas to complement the offshore industry in the Gulf of Mexico. The boom in places like North Dakota has allowed shale oil, an unconventional type of crude extracted from sedimentary rocks, to dominate the U.S. market. “This is the largest number of lease sales ever proposed” for the national offshore leasing program.

Sierra Weaver, a senior attorney at the Southern Environmental Law Center, a group that led the charge to have Atlantic waters removed from the current five-year leasing plan, said the Trump administration has offered nothing that would justify going through this process again.

“The coast has spoken, whether it is at the local level or the state level,” she told HuffPost. “This is going to be the Trump administration’s first opportunity to either listen to what they say and really respect those local interests, or side with the oil industry over local residents.”

The only areas excluded from Zinke’s proposal are marine sanctuaries and the North Aleutian Basin Planning Area in Alaska—which former President George W. Bush set aside for protection with an executive order.

“We respected that,” Kate MacGregor, the Interior Department’s deputy assistant secretary for land and minerals management, said Thursday.

Zinke took only two questions from reporters before MacGregor took over. Questions directed at her were also limited, and no one asked about how the new offshore plan might impact climate or the coastal communities being threatened by rising seas.

Companies such as BP―which was responsible for the catastrophic 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill that devastated Gulf states with pollution― have pushed even harder this year for offshore drilling, despite its relatively higher costs compared to shale.