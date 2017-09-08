So many beloved musicians make food their central subject at some point: “My baby likes buttered popcorn,” crooned The Supremes; “I’m gonna keep well my vegetables,” The Beach Boys intoned; Carole King kept warm, “While slippin on the slidin’ ice,” sipping on “hot chicken soup with rice.” The rumba master Ramón “Mongo” Santamaría scored a hit in the 1960s by covering a jubilant ode to the “Watermelon Man.”

As a companion to Bite podcast’s special music edition, we rounded up some of our favorite victual melodies, by artists ranging from The Beatles to The Carolina Chocolate Drops. (Which classics did we miss? Let us know in the comments or on Facebook, and we’ll keep adding some more until the end of the month.)

Hip-hop artist Chingo Bling sings the glories of tamales in “Masa and da Flour,” Gustavo Arellano points out on our latest episode of Bite. “When it comes to food and song, Mexicans are very good at the humorous aspects of it,” Arellano argues:

Bite is Mother Jones’ podcast for people who think hard about their food. Listen to all our episodes here, or subscribe in iTunes or Stitcher or via RSS.