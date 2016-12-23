Friday Cat Blogging - 23 December 2016

It's going to take everything we've got to cover the Trump administration.
As you can see, Hopper is getting ready for Christmas. She has spurned this particular cat bed since the day we bought it, but as soon as we put it under the tree she claimed it as her own.
Does our tree look a little sparse? I assure you we have plenty of ornaments higher up, but we decided to keep the bottom foot of the tree free of distraction. I assume this needs no explanation.