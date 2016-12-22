Here's Why Donald Trump Needs a Facebook Page

I've been so fixated on Donald Trump's mesmerizing Twitter performances that it's escaped my attention that he also has a well-maintained Facebook page.1 As near as I can tell, it's used for three things. First, when 140 characters won't do and he needs someone to write an in-depth 65-word essay for him:

Second, when he wants to add some grade-school artwork to a grade-school tweet:

And third, when he wants to make a poster, suitable for scrapbooking, out of one of his quotes:

The quotes are great. I expect a Trump 2017 calendar made up of these pearls. Putin has one, after all. Plus a calendar offers tons of opportunities for keeping his message front and center. January 25: "68th anniversary of first Emmy Awards. Celebrity Apprentice should have gotten one!" February 2: "Groundhog Day! Yes, I'm still president." March 23: "Obamacare is 7 years old. I'll repeal it!" April 1: "Sexual Assault Awareness Month starts today!" April 15: "We're the most highly taxed nation in the world. Sad!" May 5: "Time for a taco bowl!" June 14: "It's my birthday!"

July 28: "It's been a year since Khizr Khan insulted me. He still hasn't apologized." August 13: "Berlin wall created. Walls work!" September 17: "Electoral College is 230 years old today. Hooray!" October 19: "Everybody says I demolished Hillary in the third debate a year ago!" November 8: "First anniversary of biggest landslide victory in presidential history!" December 3: "International Day of Persons With Disabilities!" December 31: "Last day for all the rest of you to make charitable donations!"

This has so many possibilities. Trump should be all over it.

1Also Instagram and, at least once, a famous Snapchat filter. But he's not on Pinterest, Tumblr, or Flickr. Time to branch out, Donald.