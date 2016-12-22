Raw Data: Donald Trump's Twitter Followers

Donald Trump started out on Twitter in 2009 with 216 followers. When he announced he was running for president in June 2015, he had 2.94 million followers. Just before Election Day he had 12.8 million followers. Today he has 17.7 million followers:

Not bad. But that only puts him in 75th place. NASA has 20 million followers. CNN has 30 million followers. Britney Spears has 50 million followers. Barack Obama has 80 million followers. And Katy Perry tops the list with 95 million followers. Only 77 million more to go, Donald.