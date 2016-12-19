The Right Time For Chocolate Is All the Time

Should Trump be investigated? Hell Yes.
Kevin DrumDec. 19, 2016 3:41 PM
From the Wall Street Journal today:
Oh come on. They're just trolling us, right?
Kevin is a political blogger for Mother Jones. Email Kevin calpundit@cox.net. For more of his stories, click here or follow him on Facebook.
As a nonprofit, December is an important fundraising month for Mother Jones. Read why this year is anything but normal and join us with a tax-deductible donation.
Copyright ©2016 Mother Jones and the Foundation for National Progress. All Rights Reserved.
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
We noticed you have an ad blocker on.
Support nonprofit investigative reporting by pitching in a few
bucks.
DONATE
X