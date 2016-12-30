Sprint Update: 5,000 New Jobs, But They Still Don't Know What They're For

Last April, Sprint announced that it planned to hire 5,000 workers to deliver cell phones to customers at their homes. A few days ago it announced it would be hiring 5,000 new workers for...something. I surmised that these were actually the same 5,000 workers, and Sprint wasn't doing anything new. But apparently I was wrong. Max Ehrenfreund reports:

Representatives of Sprint have said the company will create positions for about 5,000 more people in the United States, counting both new employees and workers at Sprint's contractors. ....[Spokesman David Tovar] said that the new positions would be in addition to Sprint's previously announced plans to expand its presence on the street with 2,500 new stores and a fleet of vehicles for delivering phones. However, he added, the company has not yet determined exactly what the new workers will do or how many of them will work for Sprint as opposed to contractors.

Well...OK. But this is damn peculiar. We're going to hire 5,000 new people, but we don't really know what they're going to do. What kind of company does something like that? It's nuts. But they do know that a bunch of them will work for contractors. How do they know that? It's all very mysterious. But I guess Masayoshi Son wanted to suck up to Donald Trump, so he sent down word to hire 5,000 people and find something for them to do. Welcome to free enterprise, Trump style.