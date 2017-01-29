All Hail Roger Federer and Serena Williams

Before the day is over, I want to interrupt immigration-gate to acknowledge the following news. First this:

Federer becomes oldest man to win a Grand Slam singles title in 45 years https://t.co/bceGnDedHe pic.twitter.com/ZvFHxwKutj — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) January 29, 2017

And this:

She is the only player – man or woman – to win 23 Grand Slam singles titles in the Open Era. - https://t.co/S7TyXhigAi — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) January 28, 2017

Federer's match with Rafa was just fantastic, exceptional tennis. Neither man deserved to lose, but I'm thrilled that Federer has now won at least one more slam before he retires. Rafa still has the French Open coming up, after all.

Federer and Williams were born seven weeks apart and are both 35 years old, which is ancient in tennis years. It used to be, anyway. That makes this a victory not just for them, but for all of us old folks. We are privileged to live in an era that has produced the best tennis players in history on both the men's and women's side.