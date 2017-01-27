Chart of the Day: The Economy Grew 1.9% in Obama's Final Quarter

Economic growth continued to be OK but not great at the end of 2016, growing at an annualized rate of 1.9 percent in the final quarter:

For the record, GDP grew from $14.4 trillion to $18.9 trillion under President Obama's watch. Adjusted for inflation and population growth, that's an increase in real per-capita GDP of 10 percent, or 1.25 percent per year. For comparison, here's a chart of all OECD countries over the past eight years:

This isn't adjusted for inflation, but it still gives you an idea of how things have been going around the world since the end of the Great Recession and how we compare. In case you're curious, the two countries above us are Norway and Switzerland.