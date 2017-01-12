DOJ Inspector General to Review Comey Letter

Well, this is interesting:

BREAKING: Justice Dept. Inspector General launches review of FBI and DOJ actions ahead of 2016 presidential election https://t.co/n7TqA3E2wo pic.twitter.com/vg6d7mGd2t — ABC News (@ABC) January 12, 2017

I doubt that this will find anything illegal about Comey's actions. However, at the very least it should provide us with a detailed rundown of just how Comey decided to release his letter and what advice he ignored when he did it.