Donald Trump Hopes the EU Collapses

Donald Trump is giving interviews this weekend! Here's what he has to say:

His health care plan, which is almost down to the "final strokes," will provide "insurance for everyone."

He wants to give Medicare the power to negotiate drug prices.

He thinks more countries will leave the EU, and that's fine with him. He believes the EU is just a Trojan Horse for German domination of trade, which makes it bad for America.

If BMW opens a plant in Mexico, he's going to hit them with a 35 percent import tariff.

He wants to do a deal with the Russians. Perhaps he'll lift sanctions on Russia in return for a reduction in nuclear arms. 1

Jared Kushner is a genius who will negotiate peace in the Middle East. 2

He's going to keep using Twitter in the White House in order to communicate directly with his fans.3

I guess that's it for now. I can't wait to see Trump's health care plan, which is apparently going to provide far better coverage than Obamacare and cost a lot less. Whatever it turns out to be, I'll bet Democrats will be kicking themselves for not thinking of it first.

1So Russia gets its sanctions lifted and gets to save money by paring back its expensive and useless nuclear arsenal. Maybe I'm just being obtuse, but it's not clear to me what the US gets out of this deal.

2This is just a wild guess on my part, but I'll bet Kushner has never spoken to a Palestinian leader in his life and doesn't have the slightest clue what they want from any kind of peace agreement.

3This is something that too many people continue to misunderstand. Trump's tweets aren't meant for the press or for Congress or for you and me. They're meant for his true believers. You should always read them with that in mind.