Donald Trump Is Worth About $3-4 Billion

Bear with me here for a moment. I have a theory to share with you that might answer a long-debated question: how much is Donald Trump worth?

Here's the theory: Trump likes rich people, but he doesn't like people who are richer than him. This suggests that his cabinet picks might tell us just what it takes to be richer than Donald Trump. Here's a revised version of my usual Swamp Watch chart:

The list tops out at $2.5 billion. This suggests that Trump is worth $3-4 billion, right in line with the Forbes estimate of $3.7 billion. Donald Trump has apparently been very careful to make sure that he's the richest guy in his administration.