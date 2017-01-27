Friday Cat Blogging - 27 January 2017

Our furballs don't tend to curl up together much anymore. They still play, mostly by chasing each other around the house like crazed lemmings during the witching hour (about 8 pm or so), but I don't often get pictures of them together.

But a few days ago they were kinda sorta curled up next to each other on the bed. Luckily for you, I have an upstairs camera and a downstairs camera, so I was able to record this for posterity before they headed downstairs for the food bowl. Hopper is sporting her usual disdainful look at daddy's omnipresent camera. Teenagers. What can you do?