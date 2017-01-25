Germany Gives the OK to Insult Donald Trump

Germany has finally come to its senses:

Germany’s government says it’s getting out of the business of defending the honor of foreign leaders. Justice Minister Heiko Maas on Wednesday said Germany was abolishing a law requiring the government’s permission to allow the prosecution of anyone deemed to have insulted a foreign head of state, saying it was “outdated and unnecessary.”

The central government will tell you that this is related to a tiff with Turkey, but that was a year ago. For months, nothing happened. Then, five days after Donald Trump is sworn in as president, they suddenly announce that they no longer wish to deal with thin-skinned foreign heads of state who might try to harangue them into prosecuting folks who have insulted them.

You will never convince me this is a coincidence.