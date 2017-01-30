LA Times: Immigration Order Is Just the Start

A handful of congressional Republicans are annoyed by Trump's insistence that he sought their input. Here's the Washington Post: "Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) said Monday that he was not briefed before the order was signed....Asked whether he was consulted in the drafting of the order, Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-Tex.), the No. 2 Republican in the Senate said simply: 'I wasn't.'...Senior House leaders, including Ryan, did not see the text of the order until after it was signed Friday....Spokesmen for Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah), Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) said the senators were not consulted about the order."
The LA Times reports that Steve Bannon views the immigration order as just the start. Brian Bennett and Noah Bierman report that Bannon sees himself as "launching a radical experiment to fundamentally transform how the U.S. decides who is allowed into the country and to block a generation of people who, in their view, won’t assimilate into American society."