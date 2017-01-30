LA Times: Immigration Order Is Just the Start

Here's a quick roundup of this afternoon's news on President Trump's immigration order. You might be especially interested in the last one:

Hundreds of State Department employees have signed a "Dissent Memo" arguing that Trump's order is disastrous for American interests. I don't think I have to tell you Trump's reaction to this.



The acting attorney general, a holdover from the Obama administration, ordered the Department of Justice not to defend the order in court.



Trump quickly fired her.



A handful of congressional Republicans are annoyed by Trump's insistence that he sought their input. Here's the Washington Post: "Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) said Monday that he was not briefed before the order was signed....Asked whether he was consulted in the drafting of the order, Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-Tex.), the No. 2 Republican in the Senate said simply: 'I wasn't.'...Senior House leaders, including Ryan, did not see the text of the order until after it was signed Friday....Spokesmen for Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah), Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) said the senators were not consulted about the order."



Democrats slowed down the confirmation hearing of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in retaliation for the immigration order.



The LA Times reports that Steve Bannon views the immigration order as just the start. Brian Bennett and Noah Bierman report that Bannon sees himself as "launching a radical experiment to fundamentally transform how the U.S. decides who is allowed into the country and to block a generation of people who, in their view, won’t assimilate into American society."