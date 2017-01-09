Trump "Agrees Completely" That Repeal-and-Delay Is a Terrible Idea

Rand Paul says Donald Trump isn't happy with "repeal and delay":

President-elect Donald Trump backed waiting to repeal the Affordable Care Act until a replacement proposal is in hand in a Friday night phone call with Sen. Rand Paul, the Kentucky Republican said Monday, adding to momentum for changing GOP leaders’ strategy on dismantling the 2010 health-care law. ....“I believe we should vote on replacement the same day we vote on repeal,” Mr. Paul said in an interview Monday. Mr. Trump called the senator on Friday night “to say he agrees completely,” Mr. Paul said.

Uh oh. That's a mistake, though it's an easy one for an amateur to make. For the record: Mr. Trump calls no one. Other people call Mr. Trump. This is very important to Mr. Trump. He's very insistent on following proper protocol, which is that others should be seen groveling to him, not the other way around.

Unfortunately, there's a more serious mistake here too: Paul spoke publicly about Trump's wishes before Trump did. This gives others plenty of time to corner Trump and talk him into changing his mind and then "explaining" that Paul didn't get things quite right. It's much better not to alert others to your conversation.

All that said, this fits the various smoke signals that have come out of Trump Tower for a while now, so maybe Trump really is serious about offering a replacement for Obamacare at the same time as repeal. I hope so. Obviously I'd prefer no repeal at all, but at the very least the American public deserves to know what Trump has in mind when the health coverage they currently have is ripped away from them.