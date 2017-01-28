Trump's Refugee Order Doesn't Ban Muslims

Here's a chunk of President Trump's executive order banning refugees:

Upon the resumption of USRAP admissions, the Secretary of State, in consultation with the Secretary of Homeland Security, is further directed to make changes, to the extent permitted by law, to prioritize refugee claims made by individuals on the basis of religious-based persecution, provided that the religion of the individual is a minority religion in the individual’s country of nationality. Where necessary and appropriate, the Secretaries of State and Homeland Security shall recommend legislation to the President that would assist with such prioritization.

In practice, the suspension of the US Refugee Admissions Program chiefly affects majority Muslim countries, which means that the "minority religion" provision is designed to prioritize the admission of Christian refugees.

Or is it? I suspect that was indeed the intent, since the plight of Christian refugees has been a hobbyhorse on the right for years—something that Mike Pence is keenly aware of. But the actual data begs to differ. Here are the top ten countries that the United States accepted refugees from in 2016:

The top country was the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which is 80 percent Christian. In total, we accepted about 12,000 refugees from majority Muslim countries and 11,000 from other countries.

Favoring Christian refugees may well have been the intent of this provision, but in practice it doesn't actually seem to favor any particular religion. This was not what I expected when I decided to take a look at the data. But that's what it shows.