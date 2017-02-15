The Dead Pool - 15 February 2017

Apparently Andrew Puzder has withdrawn his nomination to be Secretary of Labor. "He's very tired of the abuse," a friend said. This was awkward wording, since the withdrawal came after Oprah Winfrey handed over tape of Puzder's ex-wife on Oprah in 1990 claiming that he had abused her. Also after revelations that he had hired an illegal immigrant as a housekeeper and failed to submit payroll taxes for her. And after an increasing number of Republicans said they were "on the fence" and basically told President Trump his nomination was dead. Also after the Breitbart wing of the party kept up a steady campaign of complaints that Puzder was too damn soft on immigration.

The upshot is that Trump will now nominate someone who's probably just as anti-labor as Puzder, but also a fire-breathing wall supporter. Hooray.