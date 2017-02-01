House Democrats have asked Secretary of Defense James Mattis to investigate potentially illegal payments from Russia's government to retired General Mike Flynn, currently serving as President Trump's National Security Advisor:

Defense Department rules make it clear that this restriction also applies to payments from entities owned by foreign governments, including state-owned press operations like RT. Nonetheless, Jason Chaffetz and other House Republicans have no interest in pursuing this. IOKIYAR.

Russ Choma has more here.