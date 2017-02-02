Donald Trump Lied To Us About His Health

In December 2015, Donald Trump released a letter from his physician stating that he takes "81 mg of aspirin daily and a low dose of a statin." Yesterday we learned that's untrue. Here's the New York Times:

President Trump takes medication for three ailments, including a prostate-related drug to promote hair growth, Mr. Trump’s longtime physician, Dr. Harold N. Bornstein, said in a series of recent interviews. The other drugs are antibiotics to control rosacea, a common skin problem, and a statin for elevated blood cholesterol and lipids.

The hair-growth drug, Propecia, has been associated in some men with "depression, anxiety and mental fogginess."

This is all good for a few jokes, but there's something serious here too: Once again, Trump has lied to us. He released a letter saying he takes only one prescription drug. He actually takes three, and obviously he knew this. What else is he lying about?