Donald Trump Obliterates the Deficit!

Behold the echo chamber. Here is Gateway Pundit two days ago:

Here is Herman Cain this morning:

On FOX & Friends Herman Cain just said that the media isn't telling you that Trump reduced the debt $12b in his 1st month. — David S. Bernstein (@dbernstein) February 25, 2017

Here is Donald Trump shortly afterward:

The media has not reported that the National Debt in my first month went down by $12 billion vs a $200 billion increase in Obama first mo. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017

The strangest thing about this is that...it's true. I'm not really used to that from Trump. I guess accidents do happen, though.

Now, it's also meaningless, and not just because Trump hasn't actually done anything yet. The deficit bounces up and down monthly depending on how much the government happens to spend and how much tax revenue it takes in. For example, take a look at the following chart:

The month of April is shown in blue. Let's make that into its own chart:

Impressive! During Obama's presidency, he turned around America's finances. We went from a deficit of $80 billion in 2010 to a surplus of over $100 billion in his final year. Why didn't the mainstream media ever report that?

Because who cares, that's why. You know what happens in April? Everyone pays their taxes. Does that mean the deficit is in great shape every April? Of course not. That just happens to be when a lot of the money comes in.

But it doesn't matter. As I've mentioned before, Trump's tweets are for for his fans, not for us. And his fans now think that in his very first month Trump has erased the deficit. The guy promised action, and by God, he's delivered. It just goes to show that all this deficit stuff wasn't really so hard to solve after all. It just needed a man of action to go in and straighten things out.

Not that the FAKE NEWS media will ever admit that, of course.