Friday Cat Blogging - 10 February 2017

Hopper loves to putter around on the roof, and the other day she saw me in the bedroom while she up there. She knows perfectly well how to get down (jump on tree, jump on fence, then jump to ground), but as soon as she saw me she immediately demanded to be let in through the window. This was never going to happen, since I know that if I did it once she would force me into screen-removing slavery for the rest of my life. However, it did provide an opportunity for catblogging fodder. At some point, Hilbert somehow got wind of what was going on, so he came up to see what the fuss about. Hopper appears to be sharing a secret of some kind with him here, but what? No human will ever know.