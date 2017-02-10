Only 14% of Trump Voters Want to Invade Mexico

According to a new PPP poll released today, here are some of the views of people who voted for Donald Trump:

Now, before you all get too bent out of shape, I'd like to point out that there's some good news here: only 14 percent of Trump's supporters want to invade Mexico. Not so bad, eh?

I'd also like to point out that a week ago I predicted that lots of Trump supporters would hear about the Bowling Green massacre but only a few would hear that it didn't actually happen. Well, I was right. Belief in the BGM outscored disbelief 51-23 percent. And isn't that what's really important? That I was right?