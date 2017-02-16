Quote of the Day: Republican Afraid that Republicans Only Care About Democratic Deficits

From Politico, on Donald Trump's plan to increase defense spending:

Republicans are already drawing battle lines over whether the extra defense dollars should be added to the deficit or, as many in the party have long insisted, be matched with equal cuts elsewhere....“I think with any new spending, we ought to figure out ways of offsetting it or paying for it,” [Sen. Bob] Corker said. “I hope we’re not going to a place where all of the sudden, because we’re in office, we don’t think the deficit matters anymore.”