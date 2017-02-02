So About That Deal to Accept Some Refugees From Australia...

Feb. 2, 2017 12:52 AM

Here's the latest on President Trump's unhappiness upon learning that the Obama administration had previously agreed to accept 1,250 Muslim asylum seekers from Australia. Note the timestamps. The statement from the US Embassy in Canberra comes at 6:15 pm (Pacific Time):

President Trump's tweet about the deal comes an hour later:

First the US will honor the deal. Then the US president tweets that he's going to study it.

Aside from the sheer ineptitude on public display here, this shows that, once again, Trump refuses to be briefed before calls with foreign leaders. Even a cursory memo from an area expert in the State Department would have mentioned that the refugee deal was likely to come up in his call with Prime Minister Turnbull on Saturday. But Trump was taken completely by surprise. He had no idea.

