Some Random Morning Trump Stuff

Well, it's morning for me, anyway. First up, under headlines you never thought you'd see:

That's from the LA Times last night. Here's another headline from Reuters:

Conveniently, this means that the current "Countering Violent Extremism" program will no longer target white supremacist groups. It's good to see that Trump is demonstrating some loyalty to the groups that supported him so faithfully throughout the election. They've been harassed too much by the federal jackboots already, amirite?

Next up, we're learning more details about President Trump's Great Southern Wall:

Fox is reporting that DHS Secretary Kelly said parts of Trump's border wall will be transparent. https://t.co/U8OqyLyPU9 pic.twitter.com/lq6upkknIt — Allegra Kirkland (@allegrakirkland) February 2, 2017

In one of the Star Trek movies, Scotty uses an Apple Macintosh to whip up the formula for transparent aluminum. Maybe that's what this is! A wall you can see through! Sadly, though, the truth turns out to be less futuristic: the "transparent wall" will be a non-wall. That is to say, it will be "sensors and other technology," just like it is now. This, of course, is what wall enthusiasts have been bitching about forever. When Trump said he'd build a wall, they wanted a wall, dammit, not a bunch of namby-pamby sensors.

Finally, here is today's Gallup poll on what Americans think of Trump's recent executive orders:

It's heartening to see that a majority of Americans disapprove of his Muslim ban (by 13 points) and the suspension of the Syrian refugee program (by 22 points). Maybe there's hope for us after all.