Spicer Is Spinning Flynngate As a "Matter of Trust, Pure and Simple"

From the White House briefing room:

Spicer just confirmed that Trump was "informed" of DOJ warning that Flynn might be vulnerable to Russian blackmail.



When? — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) February 14, 2017

The answer turns out to be January 26. That's three weeks ago.

Spicer is insisting that Trump fired Flynn due to an "erosion" of trust. "It was a matter of trust, pure and simple," he's said over and over. And yet, oddly enough, Trump's trust in Flynn didn't crater when he was told about Flynn's lies. It apparently cratered only after the Washington Post made Flynn's lies public. Funny that.

Now Spicer is trying to blame the Obama Justice Department for withholding its information about Flynn for 13 days. Nice try, Sean.

Oh, and Spicer says the real story here is all the leaks. Sure, Flynn is a story, but the press should consider the source. They should investigate that. Oddly, back when all those hacked Russian emails were gnawing away at Hillary Clinton's campaign, nobody on the right thought that was an issue. All that mattered was that this information was becoming public. I guess that's no longer operative.