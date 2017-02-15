Support for Puzder as Labor Secretary Is Slipping Away

National Review opposes the confirmation of Andrew Puzder as Secretary of Labor:

Puzder is not without his virtues, of course. He is a staunch opponent of knee-jerk demands to raise the federal minimum wage to $15, which he has rightly identified as a surefire way to send minimum-wage workers to the local unemployment office. He’s also unsympathetic to the bullying of organized labor, and it’s to his credit that the AFL-CIO, SEIU, and United Steelworkers have lined up to oppose him.

Gee. A Secretary of Labor who hates labor. What's not to like?

Well, it turns out he's soft on immigration: he supports comprehensive immigration reform rather than walls and high-profile raids. Can't have that. And just by coincidence, NR's opposition comes shortly after we learned that Puzder "employed an undocumented housekeeper for several years and failed to pay related taxes." I don't think NR actually cares about that, though. They only care that it gives Democrats a hook to fire up the opposition. Why give them a victory that will just make them even smugger than usual? Might as well pull the plug now and pretend that it was all because conservatives have such high moral standards.