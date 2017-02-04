Top Trump Officials Stonewalled Court Order Over Immigration Ban

From Politico:

Hours after a federal judge ordered customs officers to provide lawyers to travelers detained at Dulles airport last Saturday, senior Trump administration officials instructed the guards to give the travelers phone numbers of legal services organizations, ignoring a mass of lawyers who had gathered at the airport.

Most of the legal services offices were closed for the weekend, effectively preventing travelers with green cards from obtaining legal advice.

....The CBP officers at airports were not rogue individual actors, according to the documents obtained and people interviewed by Politico. Rather, the agents on the ground were following orders from high in their chain of command.