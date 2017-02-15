Trump on Israel: Whatevs

So does President Trump support a two-state solution in the Middle East, which has been US policy for decades? Or has he given up on that and now endorses a one-state solution? Here's his answer:

So I'm looking at two-state and one-state, and I like the one that both parties like. [Netanyahu laughs.] I'm very happy with the one that both parties like. I can live with either one. I thought for a while the two-state looked like it may be the easier of the two, but honestly, if Bibi and the Palestinians — if Israel and the Palestinians are happy, I'm happy with the one they like the best.

Translation: I couldn't care less. I'm not even sure what all this one-state and two-state stuff is about. I just want to make a deal.

I wouldn't blame Trump if he ignored Israel entirely. It's pretty obvious that no peace deal is anywhere on the horizon, and there's nothing much the United States can do about it. But if he is going to talk about it, is it asking too much that he demonstrate even a minimal understanding of what the two sides disagree about?