The Trump Leaks - 12 February 2017

Am I wearing out my welcome with all my little lists? Maybe, but it occurred to me yesterday that we needed a record of the never-ending flow of leaks from the White House (and elsewhere) that are seemingly designed to show what an idiot Donald Trump is. Leaks, of course, are common, but leaks designed to embarrass the president aren't. Especially in the first month of a new administration.

So here it is. It might not be exhaustive, but I tried to include everything that Google and I could remember. Additions welcome.