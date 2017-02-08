Trump Outrageously Plays Favorites In Latest Tweet

This is outrageous:

My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person -- always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

The president of the United States shouldn't play favorites. This tweet should have mentioned that Neiman Marcus also dropped Ivanka's line. Belk, Jet, ShopStyle, and Home Shopping Network too.

I'm also a little confused by Trump's syntax. What exactly is it that's "terrible"? The fact that Nordstrom dropped Ivanka's line? Or the fact that Ivanka is always pestering him to do the right thing? Maybe both, I suppose. Trump is a recognized master at packing a lot of innuendo into 140 characters, after all.

And finally, I have some bad news for Trump: his tweets seem to be losing effectiveness. He needs to up his game.