Is Another Nominee For Labor Secretary About to Spontaneously Combust?

I really don't know if this a justified line of attack, but hoo boy, this is a headline you really don't want to see about a cabinet nominee:

Labor Secretary is turning out to be a little like being the drummer for Spinal Tap. The previous one not only had to withdraw under a hail of criticism, but he even lost his old job in the process. Now we've got a guy accused of going soft on child rapists. Maybe it's time for Donald Trump to take this whole vetting thing a little more seriously.