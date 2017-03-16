Health Insurers Are Doing Great

I may need to rethink this whole insurance market stability thing. Granted, the individual market is only a small part of the health insurance industry, but if people were afraid of it being obliterated by the Republican health plan, you'd still think it would show up in sluggish or falling stock prices. Quite the opposite, though. Big health insurers have been on a roll since the election. They're not doing quite as well as Wall Street, but they're doing pretty well. A rise of 20-30 percent in four months is nothing to sneeze at.