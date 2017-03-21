I Am Trendier Than the Kardashian Sisters

I am doing something that really annoys some people: posting occasional videos that always seem to end up on YouTube's trending list. Check out yesterday's barroom brawl over a female duck:

I'm ahead of the Kardashians! And with a mere 888 views, compared to their 311,000. And I'm only slightly behind the giant pizza cone, which has over a million views.

Just out of curiosity, does anyone know why this happens? I gather that a lot of people work very hard for a spot on this coveted list, whereas I just upload run-of-the-mill cat and duck videos and do nothing to promote them. Do I get extra credit for all the folks who watch the video on the blog? Or does YouTube just have very discerning taste?